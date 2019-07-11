Appeals Court Knocks Down Bids To Block Trump Administration’s Title X Abortion Clinic Rule

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals rejected bids to temporarily block a rule on federal funding for abortion clinics Thursday.

The appeals court let a June 20 decision stand by a 7-4 vote, allowing the Trump administration to strip federal funding of clinics that fail to comply with its Title X regulations, according to Reuters.

California, Oregon and Washington were granted requests in lower courts to reconsider the measures.

The 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals lifted injunctions against the Trump administration’s restrictions on Title X abortion funding June 20.

BREAKING: The Ninth Circuit just refused to block the Title X gag rule, meaning it can go into effect and endanger birth control, cancer screenings, and other essential care for millions. This is devastating. #ProtectX — Planned Parenthood (@PPFA) July 11, 2019

The rules will require that organizations that perform abortions and make abortion referrals will have to do so in separate buildings from those that receive Title X federal funds. (RELATED: Ben Sasse Calls Out 2020 Dems, Says They Cater To Planned Parenthood)

The move could potentially cost Planned Parenthood “tens of millions of federal family planning dollars,” according to Politico.

Planned Parenthood President Leana Wen said the order will be “devastating” for abortion providers. The move will “censor our doctors and nurses from doing their jobs,” Wen said, according to Reuters.

“We are greatly encouraged to see the 9th Circuit rule in favor of allowing President Trump’s Protect Life Rule to take effect while it continues to be litigated,” said Susan B. Anthony List President Marjorie Dannenfelser in a statement.

“Without reducing Title X funding by a dime, the Protect Life Rule simply draws a bright line between abortion and family planning, stopping abortion businesses like Planned Parenthood from treating Title X as their private slush fund … This is wonderful news, and we are more optimistic than ever that the Trump administration’s case will succeed,” she continued.

