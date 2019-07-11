The Tucker Carlson-Ilhan Omar Brawl: What Do Immigrants Owe America?

The Tucker Carlson-Ilhan Omar stand-off has gotten heated, with the Fox host calling her a “living fire alarm” about the dangers of unassimilated immigrants and the Minnesota congresswoman firing back with accusations that Carlson is a “white supremacist.”

At the heart of the controversy is the question of what immigrants owe their adopted homelands, and when they criticize the governments of their new home, how should they do it?

Daily Caller deputy editor Arthur Bloom and reporter Saurabh Sharma break down why Omar’s claims are flat out wrong.

