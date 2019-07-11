Violent Storm Batters Italian Beach, Sends Sunbathers Running

A brutal storm hit an Italian beach late Tuesday forcing patrons to run for shelter as the storm blew away beach equipment and tore down trees.

Hailstorms damaged rooftops and cars in Tortoreto beach, located on Italy’s Adriatic coast in Teramo province, according to Fox News. The storm has touched down elsewhere in Italy and is expected to continue.

Local postman Francesco di Giandomencio documented sunbathers fleeing from dark storm clouds as intense winds swept away beach chairs and inflatables, Fox News reported.

WATCH:

A local postman captures the moment sunbathers flee a fast-approaching storm on Tortoreto beach in north-eastern Italy #tempesta pic.twitter.com/P4ueLtRB8e — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 11, 2019

The Civil Protection Department issued a yellow alert throughout Italy except for the far north, Sicily, Sardinia and a small portion of the southwest coast. A higher, orange alert has been issued in Tuscany, Italian news site Local It stated.

???? #allertaARANCIONE, mercoledì #10luglio, per rischio temporali sulla Toscana centro meridionale.

???? #allertaGIALLA in gran parte dell’Italia.

⛈ Avviso di condizioni meteo avverse del #9luglio per piogge e temporali da Nord a Sud ???? https://t.co/e0x5WmqmAp#protezionecivile pic.twitter.com/yxqwITDxKJ — Dipartimento Protezione Civile (@DPCgov) July 9, 2019

The storm also hit Pescara, an Italian city located 42 miles south of Tortoreto. The orange-sized hail left 18 people injured and destroyed 200 historic pine trees Wednesday. These century-old marine pine trees were a part of the Adriatic Sea Resort in Milano Marittima, according to Fox News.

“The city is impassable. Fire fighters and council workers are all in the streets, but they aren’t enough to cope with the emergency,” Pescara Mayor Carlo Masci told ASNA, “I have already contacted the regional government to obtain a request for compensation for damage.”

Other parts of Europe have also been hit by these violent storms, leaving seven people, six tourists, dead in northern Greece, according to BBC. (RELATED: Summer Storm Pelts City in Mexico with Up To 6 Feet Of Hail).

This severe weather is a result of contact between cold and hot weather fronts, Fox News stated.

