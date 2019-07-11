Steak Shares A Shocking Resemblance To Russian President Vladimir Putin

Somebody stumbled upon a steak that shared a shocking resemblance to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a tweet shared by This Morning, a steak in Croydon seems to have the same structure as the Russian leader.

You probably think I'm kidding. Trust me, I'm not. It's almost eery. Give it a look below.

A shopper in Croydon did a double take doing his weekly shop when he spotted a steak that had a startling resemblance to… Russian leader Vladimir Putin! Have you ever seen any famous faces in your food? We want to see! pic.twitter.com/PLKYejWGHu — This Morning (@thismorning) July 9, 2019

You know, it's never a great look when an authoritarian leader gets compared to a steak at a grocery store.

I can't imagine Putin is going to be too happy about this at all. It's certainly a tough look to shake. If he's smart, he'll have the FSB in there to clear the whole place out.

When you’re the leader of Russia, you leave nothing to chance.

On the other hand, as the leader of Russia, if there’s one food you’d want to be compared to, it’d absolutely be steak.

Steak is a man’s meal. It’s what hard working people who survive bitter conditions eat. It’s not the food of the weak.

It’s the food of farmers and people who grind through life. That pretty much sums up the entire Russian mentality. I’m not even sure it’s legal to smile over there yet, or that’s at least what I heard when I watched the movie “Miracle.”

Now, excuse me while I go into hiding before Putin and the Spetsnaz can find me for publishing this article and bringing it to everybody’s attention. It’s been a good run!