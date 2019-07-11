Wisconsin Badgers First Football Game And My Trip To Vegas Are Officially 50 Days Away

Ladies and gentlemen, we’re officially 50 days out from the start of Wisconsin’s football season.

In exactly 50 days on August 30, I’ll be touching down in Las Vegas in preparation for my Wisconsin Badgers to open the season later that day against South Florida.

50 days might sound like a lot of time to still pass, but it’s really not. It’s just a shade over a month and a half away.

I’ll be hammering beers and laying down paychecks in Vegas before we know it. In 50 days, we’ll officially be locked into battle mode as we prepare to fight for a Big 10 championship and a spot in the playoff.

Naturally, I will do my part by drawing as much attention to the Badgers as possible while in Vegas. That means getting rowdy, it means having plenty of drinks, it means reminding people of what Wisconsin football is all about and most importantly it means constantly reminding everybody that the Badgers are better than whatever sad little school they went to. (RELATED: Wisconsin 2019 Football Expectations: Can The Badgers Get 10 Or More Wins?)

This is now my burden to carry. The success of a state now rides on my shoulders, and I will carry them as far as I possibly can.

The first stop is loss Vegas on August 30 for beers, gambling and a coup of the college football world.

Given how much some irrational fanbases hate me, my trip details are being kept under wraps. Will I have to be escorted by a Secret Service-level security detail through Sin City in order to stop SEC fanboys from trying to take me out?

It remains to be seen, but we’re preparing for any and all outcomes. Besides, going out by assassination due to crazy Alabama fans could be the spark that kicks off a war between Big 10 and SEC country.

It wouldn’t be the worst way to go out.

Either way, I’ll be prepared for anything when August 30 rolls around, and I’ll be ready to start the season 1-0.

I hope you all are as excited for the journey as I am. It’s going to be one hell of a fun time.