REVIEW: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Provides Tons Of Plot Development, Not Much Action

We had another episode of “Yellowstone” Wednesday night, and this one really laid plenty of things out on the table.

WARNING: THERE ARE GOING TO BE SOME SPOILERS BELOW. DO NOT KEEP READING IF YOU AREN’T CAUGHT UP. CONSIDER YOURSELF WARNED.

After a two-week break, the hit Paramount Network show returned with “The Reek Of Desperation.” Plenty happened, but there wasn’t much action. (RELATED: ‘Yellowstone‘ Season 2, Episode 2 Is Solid With ‘New Beginnings’)

As I said to my mother after the show, lots of plot development, but very little explosiveness in terms of action. The biggest development is the fact Jamie pulled out of the race to be attorney general after being backed by Rainwater. In the closing moments of the show, he takes his seat at the dinner table with John, Beth and Jamie.

It doesn’t last for long as John excuses himself from the table, and goes outside to overlook his massive empire. He sees Rip working, and says to himself “God damn you for leaving.” It’s unclear who he means. Does he man Jamie for briefly leaving? Does he mean his wife for dying? Does he mean his oldest son Lee for dying?

For those of you asking about that last line from #JohnDutton #YellowstoneTV https://t.co/2dlUGaaYEK — Yellowstone (@Yellowstone) July 11, 2019

It’s completely unclear, but it does seem like the writers are hinting at John seriously considering giving Rip part of the ranch as he seems to be the only competent one. Speaking of John, he also made up with the governor and it seems like those two are back on solid terms.

The other major reveal in the episode is the introduction of the Beck brothers, who pay Dan Jenkins a visit to put an end to his little casino venture.

It’s not clear whether or not Jenkins will take their deal, but I think we’re finally on our journey to find out how John Dutton and Malcolm Beck crosses path. It seems like the Beck brothers respect John Dutton, despite the fact they admit they’ve never met him.

Hopefully, we see them come face to face next week.

In another interesting moment, two druggies try to get Jimmy to buy supplies for them at a store. Instead, Jamie drops one of them by hitting him in the face with a heavy bag, a fight breaks out and the druggies promise to kill him.

As we know, attacking a branded man is a really bad idea. I fired off a text last night predicting Kayce or Rip will put these druggies in the grave if they’re dumb enough to show up to the ranch. It was cool to see Jimmy take a stand for himself and totally walk away from his old life. He’s without a doubt one of the best characters on the show.

We also see Jamie briefly pay Monica a visit, but it doesn’t appear to pay off. For the time being, she might want to be with him, but I don’t see a resolution on the horizon.

Overall, the episode was oozing in plot development, but we are certainly lacking the explosive action fans were so used to in season one.

I believe it’s about to get cranked up, but it certainly hasn’t arrived like I thought it would just yet. Make sure to tune in next Wednesday on the Paramount Network to watch the fourth episode of season two.