Zion Williamson Wins College Athlete Of The Year At The ESPYs, Says He Wishes He ‘Could’ve Stayed A Second Year’

Zion Williamson was named the best college athlete in America on Wednesday night at the ESPYs.

The former Duke basketball star won the award for Best College Athlete, and he had a great line during his acceptance speech. (RELATED: New Orleans Pelicans Pick Zion Williamson First Overall In The NBA Draft)

“I love Duke. Wish I could’ve stayed a second year, but I had other things to do,” the first overall pick in the 2019 draft said with a smile.

Zion Williamson has to be the most likable Duke athlete in the history of the program, right? Most athletes for the Blue Devils are awful. They’re insanely unlikable.

The same can’t be said for Williamson, who was taken first overall by the Pelicans. Not only is he a freak of nature on the basketball court, but he’s incredibly entertaining and down to Earth.

He’s the kind of guy you want to cheer for and the kind of man you want to see succeed.

I say all of this as a man who absolutely hates Duke. I respect the program and I respect Coach K, but I absolute despise the Blue Devils.

They stole a ring right off my finger in 2015 in the national title game. Having said all of that, even a Duke critic like myself can admit Zion Williamson is an awesome dude, and he absolutely earned the award last night.

He was a human highlight reel this past year for the Blue Devils.

Props to Zion for bagging the award and having a great year of college basketball. It’ll be a lot of fun to see what he does in the NBA.