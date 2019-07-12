EXCLUSIVE: A$AP Rocky Rep Says ‘Americans Recognize When There’s Injustice,’ Donald Trump’s Strong Leadership Is ‘Needed’

A$AP Rocky’s representatives are now calling out for Americans to pay attention to his arrest, and for President Donald Trump to show strength.

The star musician was taken into custody in Sweden after he claims he acted in self-defense after two men were following him around and an altercation occurred. The Swedish authorities are now holding him for an unspecified amount of time as he awaits trial on the charges, which seem to be absolutely absurd once you view the video evidence.

You can watch A$AP Rocky’s Instagram video below of the situation.

A$AP Rocky’s rep John Terzian told me the following exclusively on the situation when asked about what’s going on and a potential response from the White House and President Donald Trump:

This is about more than just A$AP Rocky. This is about the mistreatment of an American citizen by the Swedish authorities. Let’s be clear – an American is being held in solitary confinement despite overwhelming evidence that he was acting in self-defense. Americans recognize when there’s injustice and that’s why we’ve seen such a strong reaction to this. We would urge everyone to speak out on social media and make it clear that they won’t stand by idly while an American is being held in solitary confinement. The message is clear: Free Rocky ASAP. If we have learned anything over the last three years, it’s that President Trump will not stand for Americans being mistreated by a foreign government. His strong leadership is needed now more than ever. If this can happen to A$AP, it can happen to any American.”

At this point, you almost have to assume the United States government and President Donald Trump have to get involved.

We have an American star in custody in “inhumane” conditions, and it’s time for A$AP Rocky to come home. I don’t care how we do it. I really don’t. Get the rapper home and do whatever it takes.

I’ve reached out to the White House at this time, and I’m still waiting to hear back on what they plan on doing. Hopefully, we hear back soon.

As Americans, we can’t let our citizens get arrested overseas and not do anything about it. We just can’t. This is America, and we defend our own.

As an American, I can tell you people everywhere, stars and regular people, are waiting and ready to welcome A$AP Rocky home.

Keep checking back for updates as we have them. We’re bringing A$AP Rocky home. I can promise you that much. This whole situation is absurd, and all freedom-loving Americans should be outraged.

There’s champagne on ice for when he touches back down stateside. This is America and we will always stand for our own. It’s that simple.