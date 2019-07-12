Celebrate Harrison Ford’s Birthday With His Best Films

Actor Harrison Ford was born July 13, 1942 in Chicago, Illinois.

The man behind some of the greatest films off the 20th century will celebrate his 77th birthday Saturday. Ford is perhaps best known for his role as “Indiana Jones,” and Han Solo in Star Wars. (RELATED: Ranking All 8 Star Wars Movies From Best To Worst)

The Star Wars saga is one of the greatest cinematic miracles of all time, and Ford may very well be the best actor in the entire series. Throughout the saga, Ford perfectly depicted Solo as a curmudgeon, yet managed to turn him into a lovable, thoughtful character.

Ford’s role as Indiana Jones is equally legendary, but Ford’s career is certainly not defined by just two franchises. The actor has also starred in great films such as “Apocalypse Now” and “Air Force One,” among countless others. With all this success, some might think that Ford would want to retire and enjoy his millions.

But, Ford continues to add to his legend on the big screen. In 2017, Ford starred in “Blade Runner 2049,” and he is currently working on a fifth Indiana Jones film.

What a legend. There’s no better way to celebrate Ford’s birthday than by enjoying some of his best films.