Chick-Fil-A Manager Helps Stranded And ‘Shaking’ WWII Vet Change His Tire

The manager of a Maryland Chick-fil-A interrupted his shift Thursday to help a World War II veteran change his tire after the 96-year-old entered the restaurant “almost in tears.”

Daryl Howard, who has worked at the Chick-fil-A franchise for about nine years, was taking orders at the counter when the veteran, identified only as “Mr. Lee,” sought help at the Chick-fil-A location after driving on a flat tire, reported CNN.

“He was shaking, almost in tears saying he barely made it to the store on three tires because one was bad,” Rudy Somoza, a fellow manager, told CNN. “As soon as he finished his sentence, Daryl informed me he needed to help this gentleman right now.”

“So, Daryl jumped into action without hesitation,” he continued, noting it took Howard roughly 15 minutes to repair Lee’s tire. (RELATED: Texas AG Ken Paxton Sues San Antonio Over Chick-Fil-A Ban)

“His action of kindness was beautiful,” Somoza said. “Daryl has always been so helpful to anyone in need and deserves this recognition.”

