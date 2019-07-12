David Ortiz Has Another Surgery After Complications From Shooting

Boston Red Sox legend David Ortiz had to get another surgery due to injuries suffered from an armed ambush in the Dominican Republic.

According to ESPN on Thursday, his wife released a statement through his former team that he had to get another surgery because of complications. It’s not known at this time what the specific complications might be.

The legendary baseball player was shot in the back while in his home country, and had to have part of his intestines and colon removed. (RELATED: David Ortiz Shot In The Dominican Republic, Chilling Surveillance Video Surfaces On Twitter)

Following his third surgery, his wife said he was “recovering well and in good spirits.”

Surveillance video shows the moment MLB star David Ortiz was shot in the back at a Dominican Republic bar last night. Officials say he’s in stable condition after undergoing surgery DETAILS: https://t.co/qwaiwdxhTS pic.twitter.com/jH0bZ1Kg43 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) June 10, 2019

While this is a complication, at least it still sounds like Ortiz is doing relatively well given the situation he’s in.

He was shot at point blank range in early June. He should consider it a miracle that he’s even alive. The shooter couldn’t have gotten much closer if he tried.

Despite all that, Ortiz has been back in America for awhile, and is progressing on the road to recovery.

The authorities in the Dominican Republic have multiple people in custody for their alleged roles in the hit attempt, and I don’t envy the position they’re in.

Ortiz is a living legend in the D.R., and the people responsible for trying to kill him will almost certainly have to pay a high price.

Get well soon, Big Papi. The whole sports world is behind him and hoping for the best.