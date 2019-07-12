EA’s Madden NFL 20 Rates Four Players As 99 Overall

EA Sports finally released the names of the four players they decided to give 99 overall ratings in Madden NFL 20 including: Khalil Mack, Aaron Donald, Bobby Wagner and DeAndre Hopkins.

The game, which is set to release on August 2, is beloved in the sports gaming community and sells a ton of copies every single year once the new edition hits the market. It will be interesting to see if an uproar from fans of the game begins after naming these four players as the best in the game. (RELATED: Rookie Giants Quarterback Daniel Jones Receives Low Rating In Madden 2020)

As you can see by rummaging through the comments, fans of the series had problems with the decisions of Bobby Wagner and DeAndre Hopkins.

Aaron Donald and Khalil Mack were the two locks from the very beginning. Donald is the most unstoppable defensive lineman in the league constantly stuffing the run and pressuring the quarterback.

The same can be said for Mack, who was a massive upgrade for the Bears defense and propelling them to the playoffs with 12.5 sacks.

The issue should and clearly is with the remaining two players. Fans of the game believed that Luke Kuechly was deserving of a 99 overall over Seattle Seahawks linebacker Bobby Wagner.

I can see this argument, but Wagner has consistently been the heartbeat of that Seattle defense and I defend the move.

The clear questionable decision is with DeAndre Hopkins. I am a huge fan of the Texans wideout and I will even go as far to say that he is the best wide receiver in the league. The 99-overall club, however, is something I don’t think he is quite ready for.

Give the fans one more year of 10+ touchdowns and over 1,000 yards receiving and then he is a lock. Alongside Deshaun Watson, Hopkins has taken a huge leap forward with stability at the quarterback position for the first time in his young career.

Stories like this are exactly why we need football to start up again as soon as possible. Instead of debating who the best team in the league is, we are talking about a video game franchise with lackluster content since Madden 2010.

The season cannot come soon enough as training camp quickly approaches.