Grayson Allen Ejected From Summer League Game

Memphis Grizzlies guard Grayson Allen got tossed from a summer league game Thursday night against the Boston Celtics.

Allen, who was known for his antics while at Duke, hit Grant Williams in the head while trying to stop a dunk. It was his second technical of the night, and resulted in him getting thrown out.

Watch the video below.

Grayson Allen was ejected after a flagrant foul for taking a swipe at Grant Williams. Allen was also called for a technical foul earlier in the game.#NBASummer pic.twitter.com/H87mCHAyzk — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 12, 2019

I’m so glad to see Grayson Allen hasn’t changed at all. Being a dirty player is his brand. Being the villain is what he’s all about, and he might embrace it better than anybody else in recent basketball history.

I might hate Duke and he might have stolen a ring off of my finger in 2015. Still, I love a dude who just lives to create chaos. (RELATED: Grayson Allen’s College Career Will Forever Be Legendary)

There’s literally no better way to describe Grayson Allen. He was stomping on his opponents in college and now he’s swiping at people in the NBA.

I honestly hope Grayson Allen never changes. I want this type of behavior to continue forever. I don’t want anybody to get hurt, but it is just awesome watching him run around the court like a child.

It shouldn’t matter if you hate Duke or not. The man is an agent of carnage, and we’re all about that here.

Never change, Grayson. Never change!