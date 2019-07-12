Kamala Harris Defends Nancy Pelosi’s Race Record After Feud With Ocasio-Cortez

2020 Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris defended House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s race record on “The Breakfast Club” radio show Friday morning.

“I’ve known [Pelosi] and worked with her for years. I’ve known her to be very respectful of women of color and very supportive of them,” Harris told the hosts of the show.

The California senator’s comments come in the aftermath of a feud between Pelosi and freshman Democratic New York congresswoman Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Committee Assignments She Requested Are A Party Plot Against Her)

The speaker told The New York Times June 6 that the four new Democratic members of the House — Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar, Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib, Massachusetts Rep. Ayanna Pressley and Ocasio-Coretz — “have their public whatever and their Twitter world,” but “they’re four people, and “that’s how many votes they got” after the four representatives voted against emergency funding for the border.

Ocasio-Cortez then accused Pelosi of targeting women of color in an interview with The Washington Post Wednesday: “But the persistent singling out … it got to a point where it was just outright disrespectful … the explicit singling out of newly elected women of color.”

When Pelosi was asked if she had any regrets for her comments regarding Ocasio-Cortez, she said, “No, I do not. Four people voted for the bill. That’s what I said. And no other people followed. I have no regrets about anything. Regrets is not what I do.”

Harris also had kind words for the freshman congresswoman when she was asked why older Democrats think she is so “polarizing.”

“I think she is bold and smart as anything — she so smart. The thing that I really like about her, among many things, is that she requires people to question the premise. She’s not going to go with the status quo … and I think that’s healthy,” the senator explained.

Harris and Ocasio-Cortez joined forces Wednesday to create a bill aimed at fighting housing discrimination for ex-felons called the Fair Chance Housing Act. (RELATED: Tulsi Gabbard Says Harris’ Busing Argument With Biden Was A ‘Ploy’ To ‘Get Attention’)

“Too many people become involved in our criminal justice system and serve their time only to return home to face additional barriers to employment, education, and housing,” said Harris in a statement. “By requiring a higher standard of evidence and a more holistic review process, we are taking a significant step toward giving Americans a fair chance to succeed.”

“Denying housing to those that have been formerly incarcerated increases recidivism. Today we are taking a step to make our communities safer,” Ocasio-Cortez added.

