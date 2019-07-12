Man Beaten To Death After Attempting To Steal A Car With Children Inside

A man attempting to steal a woman’s car was reportedly beaten to death Thursday night after driving off with her children still strapped inside.

The unidentified man was beaten by the children’s father who originally chased the car away from the pizza shop in Philadelphia, according to a report published by an NBC affiliate.

The moment began around 9 p.m. when the woman parked her car outside a pizza shop to visit her boyfriend and children’s father inside. The 25-year-old woman left her three kids inside the running car.

A 54-year-old man allegedly got into the car and took off while she was in the restaurant. Her boyfriend and the children’s father ran after the man. The car thief made it a block before getting stuck in traffic. (RELATED: 13-Year-Old Girl Dies Following Brutal Beating On Her Way Home From School)

The father allegedly pulled the thief out of the vehicle and began to beat him as other bystanders joined in, according to police.

Medics responded to the scene and found the man unconscious with severe head wounds, according to multiple local reports. He was rushed to Temple University Hospital where he was later pronounced dead around 10:00 p.m.

CARJACKER KILLED: Philadelphia police say parents chased down a car thief and kill him after he allegedly stole a vehicle with their children inside. @DannCuellar reports:https://t.co/0tCosKhx8J — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) July 12, 2019

The mom and boyfriend were questioned by police after being taken into custody, according to Philadelphia Police Chief Inspector Scott Small.

The district attorney’s office will determine if the father will be charged in the death of the thief, Small added.