Hey Megan Rapinoe, There’s No ‘I’ In Team

Soccer star Megan Rapinoe is making the U.S. Women’s soccer team World Cup win all about herself while trashing America and our President.

Rapinoe had the opportunity to use her platform for something productive, but instead she decided to take the Colin Kaepernick route. (RELATED: MSNBC Forced to Apologize After Megan Rapinoe Yells ‘Motherf***er’ During NYC Parade.)

Most media outlets have never found an anti-Trumper they didn’t like, so the only question left is simple: when will Nike and other companies start offering her million dollar contracts because of her liberal activism?

WATCH:

The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the author and do not reflect the official position of The Daily Caller.

