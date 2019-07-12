Ocasio-Cortez Calls To Be Sworn In At Immigration Hearing

Democratic Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez asked to be sworn in at an immigration hearing Friday, causing the committee chairman to do a double take.

“I would like to be sworn in,” Ocasio-Cortez said, after Democratic Rep. Elijah Cummings, chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Reform, recognized her to speak. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Thinks Committee Assignments She Requested Are A Party Plot Against Her)

“I’m sorry?” he replied.

WATCH:



“I would like to be sworn in,” she repeated.

“Oh, alright. We usually don’t require a swearing in, uh, but you want to be sworn in?” he said.

“Yes,” she replied.

Cummings then swore her in, and instructed the committee staff to put it in the record.

The hearing was on the surge of migrants at the southern border and the “substantiated allegations of mistreatment” of the children being separated because of the Trump administration’s immigration policies. Cummings said in his opening statement the policy is resulting in more chaos and trauma than previously known, and that the children affected could suffer for life.

Ocasio-Cortez began her testimony by asserting the crisis at the border is “manufactured” in the sense that it is an unnecessary result of the Trump administration’s policies.

“It is unnecessary to separate children from their families,” she said.