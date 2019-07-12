Politics

Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Republicans Over Swearing-In Stunt

WASHINGTON, DC - MAY 15: U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) listens during a House Civil Rights and Civil Liberties Subcommittee hearing on confronting white supremacy at the U.S. Capitol on May 15, 2019 in Washington, DC. During the hearing, subcommittee members and witnesses discussed the impact on the communities most victimized and targeted by white supremacists. (Photo by Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez blamed Republicans for criticism she received over being formally sworn-in Friday during a Congressional hearing on immigration.

The unusual request by the freshman congresswoman drew a puzzled reaction from Democratic House Oversight Committee Chairman Elijah Cummings. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Visits Border Facility, Claims Migrant Women Were Forced To Drink Toilet Water)

“I would like to be sworn in,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

“Oh, alright. We usually don’t require a swearing in, uh, but you want to be sworn in?” Cummings replied.

The decision raised eyebrows across the political spectrum, but Ocasio-Cortez aimed her ire at Republicans in response to criticism from liberal MSNBC commentator Mika Brzezinski.(RELATED: Bipartisan Duo Files Lawsuit Against Ocasio-Cortez For Blocking Twitter Followers)


“Hey Mika – GOP has alleged that I am lying about the accounts of migrant women at the border, particularly about the fact that they were were told to drink out of a toilet bowl,” Ocasio-Cortez said.

Ocasio-Cortez has been a harsh critic of immigration enforcement, and has compared  detention camps at the southern border to concentration camps in Nazi Germany. At the hearing, Ocasio-Cortez continued to attack the Trump administration’s border policy, and called the crisis at the border “manufactured.”

“This is a manufactured crisis, because the cruelty is manufactured,” she said. This is a manufactured crisis because there’s no need for us to do this.”

 