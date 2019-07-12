Pippa Middleton Turns Heads In Pretty Yellow Floral Dress At Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton definitely turned heads Friday when she showed up in a pretty floral dress to watch a game at Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.
The 35-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked just as striking as ever for a summer outing wearing the bright yellow, short-sleeve wrap dress that went down to her knees as she joined husband James Matthews to catch a match on day 11 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club. (PHOTOS: ‘How To Play Croquet,’ As Explained By ‘Wicket’ Hot Pippa Middleton)
Lucky for us, several pictures have surfaced of her in the perfect look that she completed with loose hair, a white clutch and white high heel sandals. (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])
Pippa Middleton and Husband James Matthews Step Out for Day Date at Wimbledon https://t.co/hX66nj4bNz
— People (@people) July 12, 2019
View this post on Instagram
Pippa Middleton Matthews arrives at #Wimbledon with James. She’s wearing a Ganni dress, $205: https://t.co/M23dGNfZda and @ZANZANEYEWEAR pic.twitter.com/qFxk5RdyGD
— MiddletonMaven (@MiddletonMaven) July 12, 2019
It was just Middleton’s latest great look. On Monday, she wowed when she showed up wearing a gorgeous pale pink dress and matching hat combo to watch a match at the British Tennis tournament. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])
Pippa Middleton opts for a casual look in pink dress and bare legs at #Wimbledon #royal https://t.co/gy0U2fT9df pic.twitter.com/IRSAu9sC2g
— Daily Express (@Daily_Express) July 8, 2019
What a stylish pair! https://t.co/Mmhc5K4vAN
— HELLO! (@hellomag) July 8, 2019
Check out some of her other unforgettable looks here.