Pippa Middleton Turns Heads In Pretty Yellow Floral Dress At Wimbledon

Pippa Middleton leaves The Goring hotel, in central London April 30, 2011. Her sister, Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge married Britain's Prince William at Westminster Abbey on Friday. REUTERS/Suzanne Plunkett

Katie Jerkovich Entertainment Reporter

Pippa Middleton definitely turned heads Friday when she showed up in a pretty floral dress to watch a game at Wimbledon in London, United Kingdom.

The 35-year-old sister of Kate Middleton, the Duchess of Cambridge, looked just as striking as ever for a summer outing wearing the bright yellow, short-sleeve wrap dress that went down to her knees as she joined husband James Matthews to catch a match on day 11 at the All England Lawn and Croquet Club.  (PHOTOS: ‘How To Play Croquet,’ As Explained By ‘Wicket’ Hot Pippa Middleton)

Lucky for us, several pictures have surfaced of her in the perfect look that she completed with loose hair, a white clutch and white high heel sandals.  (RELATED: 18 Times Meghan Markle Already Looked Like Royalty [SLIDESHOW])

 

It was just Middleton’s latest great look. On Monday, she wowed when she showed up wearing a gorgeous pale pink dress and matching hat combo to watch a match at the British Tennis tournament. (RELATED: Celebrate Prince William’s Birthday With Unforgettable Shots Of Kate Middleton [SLIDESHOW])

