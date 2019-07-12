R. Kelly Indicted On Racketeering And Sexual Exploitation Of Children

Singer R. Kelly was indicted on charges of racketeering and other alleged sex crimes in Brooklyn.

Kelly has been accused of sexually exploiting five girls and women from 1999 until now, according to a report published Friday by Page Six. The newly unsealed documents claim the alleged sex crimes occurred in Illinois, California, New York and Connecticut among other places.

The victims were required to call Kelly “Daddy” and were not allowed to leave their rooms without permission, according to the court documents.

The women “were not permitted to look at other men and instead told to keep their heads down.”

Prosecutors claimed Kelly targeted fans at his concerts and gave out special wristbands to intended targets who he would later take backstage and inspect. (RELATED: R. Kelly Arrested On Federal Sex Crimes: Reports)

“When Kelly identified a woman or girl who he wished to see again, he either gave his contact information to the woman or girl or obtained her contact information or relied upon members of the Enterprise to do so,” the indictment read.

Kelly’s lawyer Steven Greenberg shared a statement regarding the new charges on Twitter.

“The conduct appears to be largely the same as the conduct previously alleged against Mr. Kelly in his current State indictment,” Greenberg tweeted in a statement. “He and his lawyers look forward to his day in court, to the truth coming out and to his vindication from what has been an unprecedented assault by others for their own personal gain.”

The unsealed indictment comes a day after Kelly was arrested on federal charges in Chicago. Kelly also faces 10 counts of sexual abuse charges handed down to him in February.