Remains Of Revolutionary War Veteran Reportedly Found In Michigan

Police in the city of Sturgis, Michigan were notified Tuesday that people may have discovered the human skeletal remains of a potential war veteran of the American Revolution and original settler of the area.

The Veterans Affairs coordinator for St. Joseph’s county gave police historical records of David Randall, the alleged war veteran, to assist in the ongoing investigation. According to a local historian, Randall is a revered historical figure in the community who still has relatives living in Sturgis. History of the Randall family is well-documented in the city and residents of the community have been searching for the war Veteran’s remans for 4 years in the hopes of giving Randall a proper military burial.

Police are investigating human remains found in Sturgis. I’m heading to the scene now. Here’s what we know so far: https://t.co/Ji2sR16Wy0 — Genevieve Grippo (@genevieveWWMT) July 9, 2019

The search for Randall started when a relative of Randall’s contacted the Daughters of the American Revolution organization to become a member. The key requirement for membership is proving lineage from a revolutionary patriot. Through this research, it was discovered that David Randall began his military service in 1779, serving in the New Jersey Militia during the Revolutionary War. Following the war, Randall settled in Sturgis with his family and eventually died in October 1835. Randall has living relatives who have conducted DNA testing to confirm the identity of the skeletal remains. (RELATED: https://dailycaller.com/2018/11/10/korean-war-veteran-high-school-diploma/)

Forensic Anthropologist Carolyn Isaac said that in addition to Randall’s remains, the remains of three adults and two children were identified in the same area, which may suggest that location was a family burial site or cemetery. Bones will be identified using carbon-14 dating, which can take several months.

“Once our analyses are complete we will look to either repatriate them to their family or arrange for a reburial,” Isaac said.

Since the bones are very old, there is no suspicion of foul play.

The Director of Public Safety for the City of Sturgis, Geoffrey Smith, said, “Because [the bones] are older, there’s nothing we would have that would be an open case that would tie this into anything criminal.”