‘Sex And The City’ Writer Candace Bushnell Says Instagram Censored Video About Sex

Writer Candace Bushnell claimed a video she posted to promote her new book “Is There Still Sex In The City?” was censored on Instagram for talking about sex too much.

The writer of “Sex And The City” was given a notice by Instagram after she attempted to promote a video in which she discussed the dating trend of “cubs,” according to a report published Thursday by Page Six.

“Cubs” are younger men in their 20s and early 30s who date middle-aged women. She originally posted the video of herself talking with two younger men without an issue, but when she went to promote the video, Instagram reportedly censored her. (RELATED: Instagram Influencers Continue To Vacation At Potentially Toxic Lake Despite Government Warnings)

“This ad isn’t running because it doesn’t follow our advertising policies,” the notice from Instagram said. “We don’t allow ads that promote adult products or services, such as sex toys, sexual enhancement devices, or sexual videos and publications . . . Ads like these are sensitive in nature and typically evoke a negative reaction from viewers.”

Bushnell defended the video and Instagram eventually apologized for the censorship.

“I wrote back and said, ‘This is a book written by a 60-year-old woman who takes a funny and poignant look at her own life — not a sex toy!'” Bushnell told Page Six. “I’ve been censored! Which makes no sense, because think of all the bikini-clad women you see on Instagram every day.”