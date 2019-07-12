Trump Chides Ocasio-Cortez For Her Treatment Of Pelosi: ‘She Is Not A Racist’

President Donald Trump chastised Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Friday for her feud with House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, asserting that the freshman congresswoman should treat Pelosi with respect.

“I think Cortez is being very disrespectful to somebody that’s been there a long time,” Trump said in response to a question about Democratic party in-fighting while departing the White House for a trip to Milwaukee.

“I deal with Nancy Pelosi a lot and we go back and forth and it’s fine, but I think that a group of people is being disrespectful to her,” he continued. “And you know what? I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on.”

Ocasio-Cortez snapped at Pelosi this week when the Speaker dismissed her and other freshmen Democrats as “four people” who “didn’t have any following.”

The freshman congresswoman also implied that Pelosi is racist for singling out “newly elected women of color.” (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Suggests Pelosi Is Racist)

Trump responded angrily to the idea that Pelosi has any racial animus toward the so-called “squad.”

“Cortez should treat Nancy Pelosi with respect,” the president said. “She should not be doing what she’s doing. And I’ll tell you something about Nancy Pelosi — which you know better than I do — she is not a racist.”

“She is not a racist,” he continued. “For them to call her a racist is a disgrace.”