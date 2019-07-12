Tucker Refuses To Be Silenced By Ilhan Omar’s Racism Accusation: Unfit To Print Podcast

Fox News host Tucker Carlson is refusing to be silenced by Democratic Rep. Ilhan Omar after she accused him of racism for stating that immigrants who come to America should love the country.

On this week’s episode of Unfit to Print, host Amber Athey points out how the left-wing outrage machine takes arguments out of context and then uses them to boycott conservatives. In this case, Tucker refused to back down. (RELATED: ‘She Learned Young That Crying Racism Pays’: Tucker Blasts Omar’s Racism Charge)

LISTEN:

Also this week, a New York Grand Jury returned an indictment against billionaire Jeffrey Epstein for allegedly creating a child sex trafficking ring. The media has been doing their best to tie Epstein to Trump, but they’ve ignored former president Bill Clinton’s seemingly tight relationship with the accused pedophile.

LISTEN:

Finally, President Donald Trump hosted a social media summit at the White House this week, and Media Matters immediately started smearing some of the attendees as “extremists.” That turned out to be fake news.

WATCH:

Thanks for watching and make sure you check out other episodes of this podcast:

Episode 15: The Media Downplays Violent Antifa Attack Against Journalist

Episode 14: CNN’s Don Lemon Suddenly Discovers The Border Crisis

Episode 13: Media Defends Ocasio-Cortez’s Concentration Camp Comparison

Episode 12: Hannity Fires Back After Maddow Announced As Debate Moderator