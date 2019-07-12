Tyga Cancels Sweden Concert After A$AP Rocky Arrest

Rapper Tyga announced he was canceling a show in Sweden in solidarity with fellow rapper A$AP Rocky.

A$AP Rocky was detained after allegedly assaulting someone in a street fight, according to a report published Friday by Page Six.

“I have decided to cancel my show in Sweden this Sunday July 14. I will not be performing. # FREEASAPROCKY,” Tyga tweeted Thursday.

Rocky was detained by officials on July 3 after the rapper and his entourage reportedly got into a physical altercation with two locals. The “Rack City” rapper claimed the two had been following him and his posse while harassing the women. (RELATED: A$AP Rocky Cancels Shows In July After Getting Arrested In Sweden)

The Swedish Protection Authority confirmed that the two men who were following the group are under investigation for “molestation and assault.”

The prosecutors have until at least July 19 to decide if they want to prosecute Rocky.

Tyga isn’t the first celebrity to share his support for Rocky. Shawn Mendes, Nicki Minaj and Cara Delevigne shared their support over social media.

A$AP Ferg told MTV that the A$AP mob is doing everything they can to get Rocky out of Sweden.

“We are trying our best to get him out of this situation and I believe he’s going to pull through,” Ferg said.

From the video Rocky posted, it really does look like these guys were harassing the group of people he was with. However, we still haven’t seen a video of the actual alleged physical altercation.