US Soccer Player Allie Long’s Wedding Ring And Key To City Stolen From Hotel

The wedding ring of U.S. women’s national soccer team player Allie Long was stolen from her Los Angeles hotel room following the team’s World Cup win.

Her official key to the city of New York, which she received after the victory, was also taken.

The Los Angles police department told USA Today in a piece published Friday that they were investigating a burglary in the hotel room of the 31-year-old midfielder at the Ritz Carlton in downtown LA following the 2019 annual sports award show, the ESPY’s, Wednesday night. (RELATED: US Soccer Star Megan Rapinoe Out Against England)

Per the outlet:

LAPD public information lieutenant Chris Ramirez said the department’s detectives are interviewing witnesses and investigating surveillance video from Wednesday night, when Long and her husband, Jose Batista, left the door to their room “ajar” for about an hour — between 9 and 10 p.m. — while celebrating with fellow USWNT players. The team took home the ESPY for best team.

Long shared the distressing news Thursday on Twitter, writing that she would love another copy of the key to her “favorite city.” (RELATED: US Soccer Legend Brandi Chastain Says White House Visit is ‘Very Special’)

“After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one,” Long tweeted.

After the @ESPYS show someone stole my wedding ring, cash and the key to my favorite city after just receiving it from my hotel room. Do you make copies @NYCMayor ? I would love a new one. — Allie Long (@ALLIE_LONG) July 12, 2019

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio saw her post and promised that they would get another one to her soon.

“So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don’t worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered,” the official Twitter account for the New York City mayor tweeted.

So sorry to hear it, Allie. Hang in there. Don't worry about the key. Like any good New Yorker, we keep a spare for our neighbors! We got you covered. https://t.co/B5xqZPMZnU — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) July 12, 2019

A police lieutenant on the case said at this time they had no leads, but are sure that the person got entry to the room by the open door and then quickly fled the scene.