Willie Cauley-Stein Had Free Agency Communication Troubles With The Warriors Due To Fishing Trip

Willie Cauley-Stein apparently had some serious communication troubles with the Warriors when a deal was getting done.

The former Kentucky star, who played the past few years for the Sacramento Kings, was on a fishing trip when free agency began as a way to keep his mind clear. There was just one problem. His agent had a hell of a time trying to get ahold of him to let him know the Warriors wanted him on a deal worth more than $4 million.

Cauley-Stein explained how it all went down to NBC Sports, and said the following about the communication problems:

I got a call from my agent, I’m out in the boonies. They’re like, ‘Where you at? The Warriors are trying to call.’ I’m like, ‘Hold up! I’m on the lake and I ain’t got no service.’ So I had to drive two miles up the road so I could get service and take the call. I talked to coach Kerr on the phone and he was just explaining to me how I would fit in, and I think in the middle of that call, I think (Kevon) Looney had signed. So I’m telling him, ‘Yo, coach I’m in!.’

I’m not an expert, but going on a fishing trip during free agency doesn’t exactly seem like a genius idea. As we all know, things in the NBA move fast. (RELATED: Kevin Durant Will Sign With The Brooklyn Nets For $164 Million, Kyrie Irving Will Get $141 Million)

They move extremely fast and the situation is always fluid. If they couldn’t have gotten ahold of the talented big man soon enough, the Warriors could have easily just pulled the plug on the whole situation. You simply don’t have time to waste.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Willie Cauley-Stein (@pr00fessortrill) on Mar 13, 2019 at 8:15pm PDT

If I was his agent, I would have told him to stay close to the phone. Sure, it might make you a little anxious, but it’s not going to result in massive communication problems.

You can go fishing at literally any other time of the offseason! The period of time reserved for signing new players should be the last option for Cauley-Stein to hit up a lake, especially one with no reception.

Luckily, it all worked out and he got his money. Hopefully, he learned a bit of a lesson about going off the grid in the worst of times.