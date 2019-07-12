Photos From ‘Yellowstone’ Season 2, Episode 4 ‘Only Devils Left’ Show ‘Tragedy’ In Upcoming Episode

We have some photos from the upcoming “Yellowstone” episode “Only Devils Left,” and they are awesome.

The plot of the fourth episode of the new season, according to IMDB, is, “John’s enemies strike a direct hit on the Yellowstone. John forms an unlikely alliance. Kayce has his first day as a livestock officer.” There is also a tragedy referenced on the show’s site.

In the pictures released from the Paramount Network, we see Kayce appearing to overlook a crime scene, Jamie arguing with Beth, John doing some work and the youngest Dutton son with his dad and Rip in separate photos. (RELATED: New ‘Yellowstone’ Episode ‘The Reek Of Desperation’ Provides Tons Of Plot Development, Not Much Action)

Take a look at them all below.

Given what happened in episode three, it would seem like Kayce is going to have some serious issues on his hands with the Beck brothers in play and the fact he’s now in law enforcement.

I’m going to go ahead and guess things aren’t going to plan. The episode plot makes it seem like we’re in for some serious trouble.

What might that trouble be? I have no idea, but I think any and all options are on the table.

It also looks like Beth and John might finally find out Jamie sold the family down the river at the end of season one.

After three episodes, we haven’t seen anything about that so far, but we all know it’s coming. My guess is episode four is when we finally get it.

Tune in next Wednesday to watch episode four. You know I’ll be locked in and watching.