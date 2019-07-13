Anti-ICE Protesters In Phoenix Block Street

Protesters showed up at a rally in Phoenix Friday over illegal migrants being held in detention camps.

The protesters, part of the national “Lights for Liberty” rallies, blocked a street in downtown Phoenix while Police officers lined up wearing protective gear. (RELATED: Anti-ICE Protesters Replace American Flag With Mexican Flag At Colorado Demonstration)

There were many arrests made by Phoenix Police due to unlawful assembly and obstructing a public thoroughfare, according to Fox10.

The rally came together to challenge roundups of illegal immigrants in the U.S. that will reportedly occur over the weekend. It’s expected there will be arrests made of unlawful immigrants facing deportation in at least 10 major U.S. cities likely to begin on Sunday. ICE officials have not come out with a statement to confirm.

There are similar “Lights for Liberty” events occurring nationwide to bring attention to the immigration facility conditions located in the southern U.S.

According to the group’s Facebook post, “Lights for Liberty seeks to create this event in solidarity and allyship with communities most impacted by the abuse of our immigration system.”

After Vice President Mike Pence’s visit to a migrant detention center at the border in McAllen, Texas on Friday, he called out how CNN reported on the overcrowded temporary facility.

President Trump has consistency pushed back on widespread criticism of living conditions of illegal detainees saying in a tweet “Our Border Patrol people are not hospital workers, doctors or nurses. The Democrats bad Immigration Laws, which could be easily fixed, are the problem. Great job by Border Patrol, above and beyond.”