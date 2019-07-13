‘Who Is This Guy?’ House Democrats Rip Ocasio-Cortez’s Chief Of Staff

The official Twitter account for the House Democratic caucus fired back at Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s chief of staff Friday after he attacked another House Democrat.

The tweet came after Saikat Chakrabarti attacked freshman Democratic Kansas Rep. Sharice Davids last month over the latter’s support for an immigration bill that provided emergency funding for the crisis at the southern border. Chakrabarti accused Davids of enabling a “racist system” with her vote. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Attacks Republicans Over Swearing-In Stunt)

House Democrats defended Davids, and responded by pointing towards Davids’ Native American background and telling Chakrabarti to “keep her name out of your mouth.”

“Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color?” House Democrats asked.

“Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice,” they said. “She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue.”

Who is this guy and why is he explicitly singling out a Native American woman of color? Her name is Congresswoman Davids, not Sharice. She is a phenomenal new member who flipped a red seat blue. Keep????????Her????????Name????????Out????????Of????????Your????????Mouth. pic.twitter.com/k4sV5hsbQl — House Democrats (@HouseDemocrats) July 13, 2019

Democratic-socialist political action committee Justice Democrats — an organization Chakrabarti co-founded — responded with a tweet of its own, blasting the party establishment. (RELATED: Bipartisan Duo Files Lawsuit Against Ocasio-Cortez For Blocking Twitter Followers)

“Nancy Pelosi: ‘Do not tweet,'” referring to the speaker’s reported scolding of Ocasio-Cortez and other Progressives earlier this week. “House Democrats official account:’

These tweets are just the latest example of the increasingly tense relationship between Pelosi and her party’s left flank. Those tensions reached a fever pitch earlier this week when Ocasio-Cortez implied that Pelosi was a racist for being disrespectful to Ocasio-Cortez and other “newly elected women of color” in her caucus.

President Donald Trump responded Friday by defending Pelosi, and chiding Ocasio-Cortez as “disrespectful.”

“I deal with Nancy Pelosi a lot and we go back and forth and it’s fine, but I think that a group of people is being disrespectful to her,” the president said. “I don’t think that Nancy can let that go on.”