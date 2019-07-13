Barry Becomes A Category 1 Hurricane As It Heads Toward Land

The storm heading toward Louisiana upgraded from a tropical storm to a Category 1 hurricane Saturday, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.

President Donald Trump issued a state of emergency for Louisiana Thursday. Heavy rains already caused flooding in the state earlier this week.

Barry reached winds of 75 mph Saturday. (RELATED: Hurricane Isaac Hits New Orleans)

The Coast Guard started rescue efforts. Over a dozen people were stranded on a Louisiana island earlier Saturday because of flooding from Barry, The Associated Press reported. Some of these people were sitting on rooftops as they waited for help to arrive.

Barry is moving slowly toward land and is accumulating “a big slough of moisture,” National Hurricane Center director Ken Graham said according to the AP. There is a chance tornadoes could occur.

Water flowed over some of the levees south of New Orleans Saturday morning, authorities say. These levees are located in lower Plaquemines Parish, the AP reported.

Barry was 40 miles south of Lafayette, Louisiana, as of late Saturday morning.

Trump’s emergency declaration allows the state to use money and federal resources as it deals with the storm, Reuters reported.

Additionally, the Department of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency will work on disaster relief efforts, Fox News reported.

