Jay Inslee Wants Megan Rapinoe To Be His Secretary Of State

Democratic Washington Governor and 2020 presidential hopeful Jay Inslee announced Saturday that, if elected, he would choose Megan Rapinoe to be his secretary of state.

“My first act would be to ask Megan Rapinoe to be my secretary of state,” Inslee said at the progressive Netroots Nation conference in Philadelphia, according to The Hill. “I haven’t asked her yet, so it could be a surprise to her.” (RELATED: The Real Reason For The U.S. Soccer Pay Gap Is Buried Inside A Guardian Analysis)

Inslee went on to say that he believed Rapinoe’s message was so inspiring to people because it was the “antithesis” of President Donald Trump’s foreign policies. (RELATED: Megan Rapinoe Defends Decision To Protest During The National Anthem)

Rapinoe, the soccer star who co-captained the U.S. National Women’s Team to a repeat World Cup victory, has been making headlines of her own lately as she continues to protest the national anthem and attack Trump. (RELATED: Allie Long, Megan Rapinoe Drop American Flag During World Cup Celebration)

She and teammate Allie Long caught backlash immediately following their World Cup win when video showed them dropping an American flag on the ground while they posed for postage photos. Fellow USWNT member Kelley O’Hara quickly rushed in to grab the flag off the ground.