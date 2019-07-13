Jim Caldwell Takes Leave Of Absence From The Miami Dolphins Over Health Issues

Miami Dolphins assistant coach Jim Caldwell is stepping away from the team for health reasons.

According to Ian Rapoport on Saturday, the Dolphins quarterback coach is taking “a leave of absence to address health issues.” He will still serve as a consultant during the upcoming season. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

It’s not known at this time what his health issues are.

#Dolphins assistant head coach and QB coach Jim Caldwell will take a leave of absence to address health issues, the team says. Caldwell will serve as a consultant to the team for the 2019 season. Jerry Schuplinski, a respected QB voice from New England, will take on a big role. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 13, 2019

You never like hearing anything like this out of the NFL. Caldwell is a hell of a good dude, and I’m glad he got on another shot after he was fired by the Detroit Lions.

It might not have worked out as we all hoped in Detroit, but there’s no question the man knows football. He’s got a big brain when it comes to the sport.

Hopefully, this turns out to be nothing too serious and Caldwell will back with the Dolphins full-time when the 2020 season rolls around.

He’s far too talented at what he does to be removed from the game, but you obviously can’t mess around with your health. If you’re not healthy, then nothing else is really worth doing.

Hopefully he gets well soon.