Mayor Accused Of Using Firehouse As ‘Personal Motel’ For Sex

Eleven current and former city employees accused Moss Point, Mississippi, Mayor Mario King of using the fire department’s living quarters as a “personal motel” for sex and other wrongs in a lawsuit filed in July.

King, Mississippi’s youngest mayor and a Democrat, is accused of a myriad of behaviors including pulling out his firearm while working and using it “to intimidate and harass” an employee, The Sun Herald reported Wednesday.

“After the new mayor took office, the atmosphere for many of the older workers within the city changed,” the lawsuit said according to The Sun Herald. “The mayor has exhibited a disregard for the law and individual rights of many of his employees, even extending his unlawful behavior to elected officials in the city and the county.” (RELATED: French Police Reported Nearly 900 Acts Of Anti-Catholic Vandalism In 2018. What Is Going On?)

The suit against King and the city also alleges the mayor:

Misused city resources,

Accused white firefighters of racism and prohibited them from displaying Confederate memorabilia despite no evidence they had ever done so,

Used a list of employees’ years of service to eliminate older employees, and

Created a hostile work environment and encouraged employees to lie about one another, sometimes so their positions could be eliminated.

In addition to the current and former city employees, the wife of a firefighter also joined as a plaintiff.

King has not responded to a request for comment regarding the lawsuit, according to The Sun Herald. King did not respond to the Daily Caller News Foundation’s request for comment via social media by the time of publication.

This is not the only recent example of alleged corruption or wrongdoing from government officials. A Detroit Metropolitan Airport official could spend more than 30 years in prison after his conviction in June for receiving more than $5 million in bribes.

