Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton Wow With Gorgeous Summer Looks At Wimbledon

Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton definitely got everyone’s attention when they stepped out Saturday in two gorgeous summer looks to watch the women’s final at Wimbledon.

The Duchess of Cambridge looked just as striking as ever in the hunter green, short-sleeve dress that hit right at her knees as she joined Meghan Markle in London, United Kingdom, at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club. (RELATED: Report: Meghan Markle And Kate Middleton’s Alleged Feud Really Between Prince Harry And Prince William)

The Duchess of Sussex looked just as beautiful wearing a white long-sleeve button-up top that she paired with a pleated white, black and navy print skirt that went down past her knees.

The duchesses were at the club to catch the championship match and cheer on the former “Suits” actress’ pal Serena Williams as she went against Simona Halep. (RELATED: Duchess Meghan Markle Reportedly Plans To Raise Royal Baby Gender Neutral)

To say both ladies looked perfect would be an understatement.

And judging by the photos, a good time was had by all who attended.

