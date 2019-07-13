Melvin Gordon Says He Hopes To Return To The Chargers, Wants ‘To Get Paid’

Los Angeles Chargers running back Melvin Gordon wants to return to the team, but also wants to make some serious money before that happens.

The NFL superstar and Wisconsin legend is currently holding out and has made it clear he won’t report to training camp without a new deal. If that doesn’t happen, then he wants to be traded. However, he still wants to return to the team if it’s the best option. (RELATED: Unnamed NFL Team Reportedly Willing To Make Melvin Gordon Highest Paid Running Back In The League)

Los Angeles running back Melvin Gordon has informed the Chargers that unless he receives a new contract, he will not report to training camp and he will demand a trade, his agent Fletcher Smith told ESPN. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) July 11, 2019

“I want to end up with the Chargers. That’s my home…I want to get paid. That’s just kind of what it is, you know, and hopefully, I end up a Charger. That’s the goal,” Gordon said Saturday in a video posted on Twitter by Bobby Belt.

You can watch his full comments below.

Melvin Gordon at @GoSportsCon says he wants to ultimately work things out with the Chargers. pic.twitter.com/8hZiAERpLW — Bobby Belt (@BobbyBeltTX) July 13, 2019

Gordon is one of the best players in the entire NFL, and the Chargers should absolutely pay him. He’s still got a few years left of great play left in him, and they need all the help they can get if they want to make a deep postseason run.

Keep the dynamic running back on the roster and happy. That’s going to cost some money, and Los Angeles would be dumb to not pay it.

Running backs like Gordon don’t come along very often.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jul 13, 2019 at 10:02am PDT

This is an easy decision, or it at least should be an easy decision for all the parties involved. Gordon is the reason the passing game can even work.

If they want Philip Rivers airing it out, then they need to take care of Gordon. It’s that simple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Melvin Gordon III (@melvin) on Jun 12, 2019 at 6:56pm PDT

Pay the man, Los Angeles! This isn’t hard to figure out.