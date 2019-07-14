China Drank The Most Beer In The World In 2018

China is apparently the best in the world when it comes to hammering beers.

According to a recent CNN report about a planned Anheuser-Busch InBev IPO in Asia, it was reported that China led the world in beer consumption by “volume in 2018.” (SLIDESHOW: These Are The Hottest Women On Instagram)

As one of my friends said yesterday about this news, it’s “Red Dawn” all over again. If we let the Chinese overtake us in beer consumption, what ground will we give up next?

This isn’t a fight just about beer. This is a fight about freedom. This a fight about our values always coming out on top.

Americans need to pick it up. We can’t let the Chinese beat us at anything, especially when it comes to drinking cold beers.

We just can’t. Last time I checked, America is supposed to be the best at absolutely everything. That’s the way it’s been since we started as a country and that’s the way it’s going to be forever.

I don’t care if I have to drink all the beer myself in order for red, white and blue to be back at top. I really don’t. This is now my burden to carry, and the fate of a nation rests of my shoulders.

I didn’t expect to wake up today carrying the future of a nation on my back. I really didn’t, but here we are. I suppose heroes don’t choose our moments. The moments and circumstances choose us.

How will my heroic act get remembered as I carry America back to the top spot? That’ll be for the history books to decide. Now, please excuse me. I have a nation to save.