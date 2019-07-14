Dabo Swinney Has The Best Coaching Record Against Top 25 Teams In The Past 3 Years

One recent tweet perfectly showed the dominance of Clemson football coach Dabo Swinney.

According to ESPN’s Chris Low, Swinney’s 14-2 is the best winning percentage against teams in the top 25 poll in the past three seasons. The only other two coaches above .500 are Alabama’s Nick Saban at 14-2 and Notre Dame’s Brian Kelly at 8-7. (RELATED: July Is The Final Month Of 2019 Without College Football)

Everybody is at .500 or below it. Most notably, Jim Harbaugh is at 5-9, Mark Dantonio is at 3-10, Pat Fitzgerald is at 2-8 and Kirk Ferentz is an abysmal 2-9.

Wisconsin’s Paul Chryst is the best in the Big 10 at 5-7, which is far from impressive.

Records last 3 years vs. final AP Top 25: Swinney 14-2

Saban 14-3

Kelly 8-7

Smart 7-7

Gundy 5-5

Helton 6-7

Leach 4-5

Petersen 4-5

Fisher 6-8

Chryst 5-7

Franklin 5-7

Frost 4-6

Malzahn 6-10

Harbaugh 5-9

Mullen 3-8

Shaw 3-8

Dantonio 3-10

Fitzgerald 2-8

Ferentz 2-9

Patterson 2-9 — Chris Low (@ClowESPN) July 13, 2019

That list is a great look for Swinney and Saban. It’s just more proof how Clemson and Alabama are head and shoulders above the rest of the country right now.

The two programs have rolled everybody the past few years, and there’s no real sign of that stopping anytime soon.

Having said all of that and giving props to those two, this tweet is a very ugly look for the B1G. It’s a brutal look, in fact.

Obviously, the numbers would be better if Urban Meyer was still active at Ohio State, but he’s not. That left us with Chryst at the top with a 5-7 record.

I’m as loyal as they come when it comes to Wisconsin football, and I’m very happy to see Chryst is at the top of the list.

However, it’s not a great look for a conference when the best coach against top 25 teams in the past three seasons is only 5-7. Not great at all, and it only worse from there.

I will fight 100 wars on 100 different fronts to defend the honor of the Big 10, but they’re certainly not making it easy for me with pathetic numbers like the ones above.

Do better, B1G. Do much better.