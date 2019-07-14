007 In ‘James Bond 25’ Is Actress Lashana Lynch

The newest 007 is actress Lashana Lynch.

After years of debate about who would replace Daniel Craig in the iconic film series, it now looks like fans have some answers. However, it’s not as straight forward as it seems. Lynch won’t be playing Bond in the films, but she will have the famous 007 callsign. (RELATED: Daniel Craig Reportedly Not Liked By People Working On New ‘James Bond‘ Movie)

The Daily Mail reported the following late Saturday:

In what’s been called a ‘popcorn-dropping moment’, British star Lashana Lynch, will be given Bond’s license to kill in the 25th movie in the franchise, currently being shot in Italy and the UK. However, traditionalists can relax: she’s not the new Bond, but a new character who takes over his secret agent number after he leaves MI6. … A movie insider said: ‘There is a pivotal scene at the start of the film where M says ‘Come in 007’, and in walks Lashana who is black, beautiful and a woman. ‘It’s a popcorn-dropping moment. Bond is still Bond but he’s been replaced as 007 by this stunning woman.

Yeah, you can go ahead and assume this is a test run of some kind to see how fans react. If they’re done with Lynch getting the callsign and codename, then don’t be surprised if we see her eventually just take over the whole thing.

This is Daniel Craig’s last time as the famous spy, and that means the studio hasn’t found somebody new. Would they really choose a woman?

Who knows, but I never thought we’d ever see anybody else have the callsign 007. Yet, here we are.

Let me be as clear as I possibly can be here because I don’t want any confusion. I have no issue with the new report and I have no issue with any man playing Bond if he can pull it off.

However, I think I speak for fans everywhere when I say making a woman James Bond is an atrocious idea. I don’t care how talented they are. His name is James for a reason and he’s a womanizing badass spy.

Doesn’t exact work the same if it’s a woman.

If the new James Bond going forward is a woman, you can expect fans to revolt. It’s that simple.