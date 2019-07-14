Oklahoma City Thunder Release Awesome Video Honoring Russell Westbrook After Trade

The Oklahoma City Thunder recently released an awesome video for Russell Westbrook.

Westbrook was traded this past week to the Houston Rockets for Chris Paul and some draft picks, and it meant an end to his time as the face of the Thunder. (RELATED: Russell Westbrook Traded To The Houston Rockets For Chris Paul And Draft Picks)

However, it’s clear the team still appreciates the hell out of him and is thankful for everything he did for the team.

Give the chilling video a watch below.

There has been nothing but support ever since Westbrook got shipped out of town to the Rockets. The Thunder are trying to rebuild, and fans understand it was time for the ultra-athletic guard to go.

Despite that, there’s no doubt he’ll forever be a sports hero for Thunder fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Westbrook (@russwest44) on Jan 29, 2019 at 7:29pm PST

Fanbases will often abandon somebody once they leave. That’s not going to happen with fans of the Thunder. It just won’t. They’re going to be all in on Westbrook until the end of the road.

He was the star of the franchise for years, won them plenty of games and he did it the right way for the most part.

It’s the end of the era, and it was time to move on. He had a hell of a time with the Thunder, and nothing will ever change that fact.

Now, we’ll have to wait and see what he can do with the Rockets. I certainly wouldn’t want to bet against him.