Urijah Faber Defeats Ricky Simon At UFC Fight Night 155 In Sacramento

Urijah Faber didn’t need much time at all to defeat Ricky Simon on Saturday night at UFC 155 in Sacramento, California.

Faber, who has an incredibly long and storied fighting career, made quick work of Simon in the first round of the UFC event. In fact, the whole fight was over in under a minute.

Once Simon hit the ground, Faber came in firing and the ref put an end to the bout. Give it a watch below.

That's what we call getting absolutely worked. Simon had no chance at all. Not even a little bit. Faber was intending to put him out, and that's exactly what happened in the opening minute.

I think it’s safe to say he’s still got it when it comes to the fighting game.

Faber is 40 years old, which makes the fact he just put a beatdown on Simon that much more impressive. Most fighters drop off a cliff long before ever seeing 40.

He’s clearly cut from a different kind of cloth.

Shoutout to Faber for the massive win. It’s great to have him back in the UFC getting big wins.