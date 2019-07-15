Amazon’s Best Selling Multi-Use Pressure Cooker 57% OFF!

If you are busy like me, you do not always have time to carefully prepare a full meal. Unfortunately my busy schedule just does not allow ample time for me to spend hours in the kitchen, but that doesn’t mean that I shouldn’t be able to enjoy a good meal. Instant Pot, America’s #1 Multi-Cooker appliance manufacturer, has a countertop appliance that combines the functions of 9 appliances into 1! The Instant Pot Duo Plus has 15 preset functions that allows you to tackle just about any meal you can imagine in a single, easy clean, pot – these functions include: Soup/Broth, Meat/Stew, Bean/Chili, Cake, Egg, Slow Cook, Saute/Simmer, Rice Cook, Multigrain, Porridge, Steam, Sterilize, Yogurt, Keep Warm, and Pressure Cook. You can see why this appliance is Amazon’s #1 best seller in its Kitchen and Dining department – just ask the product’s 5,180 reviewers!
The Instant Pot Duo Plus has the ability to cook food up to 70% faster, saving you time on your busiest days. It is able to pressure cook fish filets in 2-3 minutes, chicken in 6-8 minutes, and ribs in 20-25 minutes, making even last minute meals simple and worry free! The Instant Pot Duo Plus is typically $129.95, however you can get it today for just $55.99. One reviewer says the Instant Pot Duo Plus is “the one thing I would never give up” – now that says a lot!
