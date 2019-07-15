Report: Ben Simmons Agrees To Five-Year, $170 Million Max Contract With Sixers

Philadelphia starting point guard and former No. 1 overall pick Ben Simmons has reportedly accepted a five-year, $170 million maximum contract to remain in a Sixers uniform, according to his agent Rich Paul.

Simmons, after sitting out his first season due to injury, has averaged 16.4 points, 8.5 rebounds and 7.9 assists in 160 games as a member of the Sixers organization. The Sixers core of Simmons, Al Horford, Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris are now all locked up until 2023. (RELATED: Sixers Star Joel Embiid Holds Bench Back From Potential Fight)

Philadelphia 76ers star Ben Simmons has agreed to a five-year, $170 million maximum contract extension, agent Rich Paul tells @TheAthleticNBA @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) July 15, 2019

After losing to the eventual champion Toronto Raptors due to an insane buzzer beater in game seven, Sixers General Manager Elton Brand voiced the importance of keeping the team’s younger core together for years to come.

The move completes an array of free agency moves for the Sixers that saw Jimmy Butler traded to Miami for Josh Richardson, Al Horford coming to Philly, Tobias Harris returning and now Ben Simmons back and focused on the 2019-2020 season.

After training with Tobias Harris in Los Angeles last week, Harris mentioned that Simmons’ jump shot looked much improved as he hit a couple over the forward during a 1-on-1 matchup.

As a Sixers fan, the moves that Brand and owner Joshua Harris have made during this offseason given the circumstances should be highly regarded by the people in Philly. Instead of losing Jimmy Butler for nothing, the Sixers gained a fantastic scoring wing in Josh Richardson.

If Simmons can work on just a moderately successful 12-footer, his game will elevate to an entirely new level. The Sixers had an easy decision in re-signing the all-star, but now it’s time for the next step.

Ben-amin Simmons (no J in Benjamin) does not look balanced with his jump shot when you look at his legs and feet and still has elbow put little too much. So when #Sixers Tobias Harris said his jump shot looks good, what’s he looking at. ⁦@SportsRadioWIP⁩ pic.twitter.com/11i0t9YRuj — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) July 13, 2019

If Simmons comes out and refuses to shoot jumpers once again, Philadelphia will grow extremely uneasy. Simmons needs to be the one leading the charge to the NBA Finals.

Things are looking bright for the Sixers heading into a season in which the Eastern Conference is extremely weak.