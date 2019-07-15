Best Prime Day Deal For Summer Readers – Waterproof Kindle Paperwhite is $50 Off

My idea of a relaxing vacation is sitting on a beach with sand between my toes, the sound of the ocean in the air, and a good book in my hand. Given that, the first thing I pack in my bag is my Kindle Paperwhite. Most technology is difficult to see in bright sunlight. Not the Paperwhite! The inventor had vacation readers in mind when it was designed. With the 300 ppi glare-free screen, you can read anywhere.

Plus, the 32 GB allows me to download and take as many books as I want. It can literally hold thousands. Plus, the battery life lasts weeks, not hours. That’s not even the best feature. In addition to having increased storage, the Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof even without an added outer case! I don’t mean a splash of water. This product can withstand being submerged under 2 meters of water for about 60 minutes. I have to admit I’ve put this to the test a couple of times, unintentionally. I like to read in the pool on vacation. I’ve dropped my device in the pool multiple times and had no issues whatsoever. This incredible product is one of my most prized possessions. It is perfect for vacation, but I use it every day. It is completely worth the full retail price of $159.99.

Get the Kindle Paperwhite – Now Waterproof with more than 2x the Storage for just $109.99 only on Prime Day

You can purchase the new improved Kindle Paperwhite today for $50 off! This Prime Day Deal allows you to purchase the only e-Reader you will ever need for only $109.99. Plus, Amazon includes e-Book credits with your purchase. I’m not the only one who loves this product. Here are just a few of the 8,565 Amazon reviews – ”It’s the best e-reader;” “Reading in bed is now an easy joy;” “Significant improvements… lighter, thinner, and has audio capability with Bluetooth headphones;” and “Great device with great features.” If you are a reader, you need to own this device. You won’t regret it. If you don’t think you need that much space, you can buy the 8 GB version for even less. It’s on sale today for only $84.99!





