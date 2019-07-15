Authorities Find Human Remains In Oregon Believed To Be Actor Who Once Appeared In ‘Seinfeld’

Remains found by police in Oregon are believed to be of actor Charles Levin who had been missing since the beginning of July.

Levin, 70, had been reported missing by his son July 8. The son had not heard from his father in a couple days, according to a report published Sunday by the Associated Press.

Rescue crews narrowed down their search Friday based off a cell phone ping in a remote area near Grants Pass. A resident reportedly located Levin’s orange 2012 Fiat on an impassable road. Troopers found the remains of Levin’s dog inside.

Levin was “almost always in the company of his fawn-colored pug dog, Boo Boo Bear,” Grants Pass public safety said in a recently released report asking people if they had seen Levin. (RELATED: Fashion Icon And Socialite Gloria Vanderbilt Dies At 95)

Rescue crews searching steep terrain near the car found what they believe to be Levin’s remains. There is a “high probability” that the remains are his, the Grants Department of Public Safety told AP on Sunday. However, the medical examiner will make the identification.

Levin appeared in several comedies including “Seinfeld” and “Night Court.”

This is such a sad story. Thoughts and prayers with his family in this difficult time. I hope Levin and Boo Boo Bear are together after all of this.