CNN Personality Says Melania Trump, Ted Cruz Should Go Back To Their Own Countries

CNN pundit Ana Navarro suggested that Melania Trump and Republican Sens. Marco Rubio of Florida and Ted Cruz of Texas should go back to their home countries, hitting back at President Donald Trump’s Sunday tweet storm.

Trump tweeted Sunday that “‘Progressive’ Democrat Congresswomen” should “go back and help fix the totally broken and crime infested places from which they came.” He added that the women should “then come back and show us how it’s done.” The tweet sparked outrage among Democrats.

Navarro took to CNN Sunday to discuss Trump being “a racist,” appearing to use the “eye-for-an-eye” tactic. She suggested that people like Melania, Rubio and Cruz, all Republicans, should also go back to their home countries.

“Call a racist a racist,” Navarro said Sunday. “And if we’re gonna start sending people back, I don’t know, you know, Ted Cruz was born in Canada. Marco Rubio’s parents were born in Cuba. Melania Trump was born where? Slovenia. How about her parents, who are here through family immigration?”

“I am sick of this guy’s [Trump] hypocrisy and his ways of dividing this country, pitting people against each other … I really couldn’t care less what Donald Trump wants.”

Democratic Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Ilhan Omar of Minnesota, Rashida Tlaib of Michigan and Ayanna S. Pressley of Massachusetts all responded to Trump on Twitter Sunday, and more Democrats followed. (RELATED: Ocasio-Cortez Tweets Back At Trump: ‘I’ll Call Your Bluff’)

Omar said that Trump was “stoking white nationalism” while Tlaib tweeted that Trump “needs to be impeached.”

You are stoking white nationalism bc you are angry that people like us are serving in Congress and fighting against your hate-filled agenda. “America’s answer to the intolerant man is diversity, the very diversity which our heritage of religious freedom has inspired.” -RFK — Ilhan Omar (@IlhanMN) July 14, 2019

Trump took to Twitter Monday, doubling down on his comments and asking when the “Radical Left Congresswomen” will “apologize to our Country.”

“So many people are angry at them & their horrible & disgusting actions!” part of the tweet read.

