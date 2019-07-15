Democrats Call Everyone Racist, Including Each Other

On today’s podcast we sign into the Democratic Party’s fetish for calling everyone who doesn’t conform with their world view a racist, even their fellow Democrats.

Listen to the show:

ICE raids enforcing lawful court orders are racist. Enforcing immigration law is racist. Criticizing fellow Democrats is racist. Donald Trump is racist. The only thing Democrats won’t call racist is their race-baiting politics. It’d be hilarious if it were so deranged and damaging to the country. We discuss it all.

Protests against ICE included an attempted attack by a man who tried to set fire to a holding facility. He was killed by police before he could succeed, and CNN and the New York Times failed to mention the attacker was a member of antifa. We explore this curious omission.

Congresswoman Ilhan Omar declares she, as an immigrant, is more patriotic than people who were born Americans. Then she said she’s “ashamed” of the country. We offer up a thought experiment about how your significant other would respond to being told you love them, but you’re ashamed of them. How do you think that’d go over?

