Giannis Antetokounmpo Asks Milwaukee Bucks Fans Not To Call Him MVP

Milwaukee Bucks superstar and reigning NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo doesn’t want fans reminding him of how great he is.

The “Greek Freak” won the MVP this last past season after absolutely unloading on the NBA. You’d think most players would want to be constantly reminded of their greatness. Giannis is clearly cut from a different kind of cloth. (RELATED: Milwaukee Bucks Star Giannis Antetokounmpo Wins NBA MVP Award, Gives Emotional Speech Thanking His Mother)

“Please don’t call me MVP…Please, after this day don’t call me MVP until I win it again next year,” the superstar forward told fans Sunday during a rally in Milwaukee.

You can watch his full comments below.

“Please, after this day, don’t call me MVP … until I win it again next year.” —Giannis’ request to Bucks fans pic.twitter.com/B9tDaJozhi — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) July 14, 2019

The Bucks star is so humble that it’s almost hard to believe it’s real. I know it is real, but it’s just a bit mind-boggling.

The NBA is all about the individuals. More so than any other league, basketball players have the biggest platform and get the most attention.

Yet, Giannis has done an unreal job of staying humble and keeping the focus on the team.

It makes him incredibly easy to cheer for, and I say that as a guy who has no real loyalty to any team in the NBA.

Even as a casual fan, it’s hard to root against a guy like the “Greek Freak.” He is overwhelmingly authentic and down to Earth.

The league could certainly use a few more guys like him.

Now, we’ll have to see if he can repeat as the MVP of the league. I certainly wouldn’t want to be against him.