Superstar Granger Smith’s Wife Says They Saved Two Other Lives After Losing 3-Year-Old Son In Tragic Accident

Superstar Granger Smith’s wife said they were able to save two other lives after losing their 3-year-old son, River, to an accidental drowning last month.

"I've always known I wanted to be a donor if anything were to ever happen to me. I just felt that if I had viable organs, why would I go into the ground with them? My spirit would be in Heaven, so why not save a life if I could? Never in a million years did I think I would be making that decision for my baby," Amber, 37, shared in a post on Instagram, according to a Fox News piece published Sunday.

Granger Smith's wife then explained that after they heard from three "different neuro specialists" that their little boy "had 0% chance of brain recovery (yes 0, not 10 or 1%, 0) after shock and reality set in, I thought, how can we bury our sweet baby and not try to help others?"

“His body is perfect, his organs are perfect, we had to do something,” she added. “There are so many people waiting for an organ to save their lives. The doctors said donation was quite a process. We would have to search for viable recipients and it could take days.”

Smith continued and explained that they “knew River’s spirit was in Heaven,” but the process could take “3 or more more days while they searched” for those who were in need.

“They tried to expedite the process so our family could be in peace, told us they would take him back to operate the next morning, but we wouldn’t know what organs could be used until after,” Amber shared.

“The next morning family and staff lined the hall for the ‘walk of honor,'” she added. “We told them River liked to go fast, so to honor him, they pushed him down that hall faster than they had ever pushed anyone.”

Smith continued, “Granger and I held each other and cried. We got the letter that our tiny, red-headed hero gave life to 2 adults. A 49-year old woman and a 53-year old man.”

Learning the news that their son had saved two people’s lives made her cry out of both “sadness” and “love.”

The wife of the country singer then explained that she couldn’t have been more “proud to be River’s mama” and how she was “so grateful to God that he gave him to us for those incredible 3 years.”