Guys Go Viral On Twitter For Jet Skiing During Hurricane Barry

A few bros felt the need to hit the water during Hurricane Barry.

In a video posted on Twitter by @kayleighcotton_ on Saturday, you can see multiple men cruising around on the water on jet skis during a news broadcast of the storm.

The video has already been viewed more than one million times, and has also been retweeted north of 20,000 times.

Nobody: Absolutely nobody: Louisiana during a hurricane: pic.twitter.com/e7sHsrBM9c — kbaby (@kayleighcotton_) July 13, 2019

That right there is the spirit that put a man on the moon. You think Americans are afraid of a little hurricane action?

I really don't think so. If anything, for these guys, it just meant the waves were going to be bumping even more.

Imagine seeing a hurricane coming, and deciding to fire up your jet skis instead of evacuating or battening down the hatches.

That’s laugh-out-loud funny kind of content, and it’s the definition of an adrenaline rush. You’re never more alive than when risking death.

I’m pretty sure I read that in the Bill of Rights.

Would I ever do what these guys did? Probably not, but I’m certainly not going to criticize them for living life.

At the very least, it’s a hell of a topic to discuss with some women down the road. Now, somebody buy these guys a beer and pat them on the back.

They’ve clearly earned a cold one.